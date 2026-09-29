Another Konate deal? Real Madrid consider Virgil van Dijk as potential free agent after Liverpool defender’s contract situation emerges

Real Madrid have emerged as a serious contender for the signature of van Dijk, whose future at Liverpool remains shrouded in uncertainty. The veteran Dutch defender, now 35, is approaching the final stages of his current agreement at Anfield, which is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League side has yet to present a formal renewal offer to their captain, leading to suggestions that he could be allowed to leave for nothing at the end of his tenure.

For Florentino Perez and the Madrid board, the prospect of securing one of the world's most decorated defenders without a transfer fee is an opportunity too good to ignore. The club has shifted its recruitment strategy in recent years, focusing heavily on high-profile free agents to bolster their squad depth while managing financial resources.