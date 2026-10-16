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Is this the future of football? Referee stuns fans by replacing traditional cards with electronic device during competitive match in Uruguay
Digital revolution makes its debut in Montevideo
The traditional aesthetic of football officiating faced a direct challenge this week as Uruguay became the testing ground for a potential global shift in refereeing. During a Copa AUF Uruguay round of 16 encounter between Nacional and Rentistas on October 15, referee Eduardo Varela made history by eschewing the classic yellow and red cardboard cards in favour of a handheld electronic device.
The spectacle at the Gran Parque Central in Montevideo saw the first-ever digital caution issued in the 12th minute when Rentistas player Juan Pablo Plada was booked for a challenge on Maxi Silvera.
Developed in a collaborative effort between the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and a private technology firm, the device is designed to function as a comprehensive digital hub for match management.
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Digital cards aim to revolutionise match officiating
Resembling a modern smartphone, the tool features dedicated buttons that allow a referee to illuminate the screen with either a bright yellow or red display to signal disciplinary action. The initiative represents a significant step toward the complete digitisation of the pitch, moving beyond the simple visual cue to provide a real-time link between the action on the grass and the official administrative records of the competition.
The technical sophistication of the project was highlighted as a major leap forward for administrative efficiency. According to refereeing official Marcelo De León, the ultimate goal is to ensure that match data is transmitted instantaneously to the governing body and, eventually, to global media outlets. By integrating the device directly with the competition management platform utilised across Uruguayan football the system ensures that every booking, substitution, goal, and penalty is logged the moment it happens.
Practical benefits and connectivity hurdles
One of the most impressive features of the new technology is its independence from standard infrastructure. Developers designed the system to operate without the need for a conventional WiFi connection, a crucial factor that makes it viable for use in remote stadiums or at lower levels of the football pyramid where internet access may be sporadic or non-existent.
Despite the successful demonstration of the device's logging capabilities, the trial was not without its teething problems. The primary concern raised by observers and officials alike involves the physical visibility of the digital cards under different lighting conditions. During a previous test match involving Defensor Sporting and Plaza Colonia, the glare from strong sunlight made the screen almost impossible to read from a distance, rendering the device temporarily ineffective.
Even during the nighttime clash at Nacional, fans in the stands and television viewers noted that the colours displayed on the small screen lacked the immediate, unmistakable clarity that a physical piece of bright cardboard provides from across a stadium.
Addressing the visibility and reliability dilemma
For the time being, the authorities in Uruguay are treating the introduction of digital cards as a strictly experimental project. The lack of visual impact remains a significant hurdle; the "theatre" of the red card is a vital component of the sport’s communication, ensuring that everyone from the players to the furthest spectator in the top tier understands the decision immediately.
Developers are now tasked with refining the screen technology to ensure that the icons and colours are luminous enough to compete with stadium floodlights and direct midday sun. Until these practical reliability issues are solved, the traditional cards will remain the primary tool for officials, even if the digital backup continues to handle the data behind the scenes.
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