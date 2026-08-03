Vinícius Júnior reported back to Real Madrid on Monday after finishing his World Cup campaign with Brazil, ready to begin his build-up to the new season with his future at the Spanish club still up in the air.

Real Madrid confirmed the news in a medical statementon its official website. The Brazilian headed to the "Bloa Sanitas Valdebebas" hospital this morning for a medical examination before completing his first training session ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

His return arrives with plenty of uncertainty hanging over him. Reports in recent weeks have linked the winger with a move to Arsenal, who are watching his situation closely and have explored the possibility of a deal, making contact through coach Mikel Arteta.

Madrid, for their part, want to keep him. The question of a contract renewal remains front and centre, turning his future into one of the biggest talking points of the summer window.

Vinícius also turned heads with a fresh look on his return, having undergone a cosmetic procedure on his face during the break.

Now the medical is done and training has begun, Real Madrid's supporters wait to see what the coming days deliver. The debate rages on over one of the club's biggest stars: does he stay at the "Santiago Bernabéu" or head to Arsenal?

Read also:

Renew with Real or leave for Arsenal: what is the best decision for Vinícius Júnior's future?

