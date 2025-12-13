FIFA cites five million ticket requests in first 24 hours of 2026 World Cup third phase sales despite price backlash

Fans from more than 200 countries and territories submitted requests after ticket sales opened earlier this week, marking the first opportunity for supporters to apply for tickets to specific matchups following last week’s draw for the tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA pointed to the figures as evidence of the tournament’s momentum heading into the first-ever 48-team World Cup, signaling little appetite to reconsider pricing despite criticism that has intensified since prices were revealed Thursday.

Supporter groups across Europe have accused FIFA of pricing fans out of the competition, with Football Supporters Europe (FSE) labeling the current structure “extortionate” and calling on FIFA to halt ticket sales through national associations until prices are reconsidered.

“This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup,” FSE said in a statement. “It ignores the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is.”