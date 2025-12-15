USMNT Transfers: Is Bournemouth's Tyler Adams headed to Manchester United - and why have Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract talks stalled?

The rumor began circulating late last week before gathering real momentum over the weekend. Could Tyler Adams truly be headed to Manchester United?

While the Red Devils are no longer the dominant force they once were, they remain one of the most storied and widely followed clubs in world football — and Adams profiles as a natural fit for a side in need of defensive stability. The Bournemouth midfielder ranks in the 86th percentile among midfielders for defensive actions and the 62nd percentile in aerial duels, according to FotMob. Only Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo has recorded more interceptions in the Premier League this season, underlining why United’s interest makes sense.

The Daily Mail is reporting United are preparing a jaw-dropping $53.4 million (£40 million) bid on the Bournemouth star, and the Telegraph also wrote a column suggesting why the American would be a better fit than some of the other alternatives linked with the club. Adams spoke of his appreciation of Old Trafford in a recent interview.

"I played against Manchester United at Old Trafford during COVID with RB Leipzig. That was the first time I walked into Old Trafford, and I was like, my dream is really to play in the Premier League because this is what it's about right here," he said. "Now being able to go back and play there multiple times and have good results, especially makes it a little bit better. So yeah, I always get excited to play against United."

A move to Old Trafford would be headline-grabbing. Adams would become the first USMNT player to represent Manchester United since Tim Howard’s departure in 2007. Still, questions remain about whether January is the right moment. Adams is in the midst of the strongest club campaign of his career, and leaving the stability he has found at Bournemouth for a club with intense scrutiny and lofty expectations carries obvious risk in a World Cup year.

At the same time, opportunities of this magnitude are rare - particularly for American players - ensuring the situation is one worth watching as the window approaches.