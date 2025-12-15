USMNT TranfersGOAL
Alex Labidou

USMNT Transfers: Is Bournemouth's Tyler Adams headed to Manchester United - and why have Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract talks stalled?

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.

With the January transfer window just weeks away, several U.S. men’s national team players are approaching pivotal decisions at a critical moment in the World Cup cycle. As 2026 draws closer, club futures - and, in some cases, minutes - could play a decisive role in shaping Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

For players on the fringes, the margin is especially thin. Luca de la Torre is one such case. His loan with San Diego FC has ended after the club declined to exercise its purchase option, leaving the midfielder at a crossroads. With his USMNT status far from secure, de la Torre’s next move - whether a return to MLS or another opportunity in Europe - could prove decisive.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams’ stock continues to rise in England, where his performances for Bournemouth have placed him among the Premier League’s standout defensive midfielders and attracted interest from bigger clubs. Meanwhile, questions persist in Italy, where Christian Pulisic’s contract talks with AC Milan have stalled. A USMNT icon weighs in on what may come next for the American star as the window approaches.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-TORINO-MILANAFP

    Why hasn't Pulisic signed a new deal yet?

    Pulisic is under contract with AC Milan through June 2027, a timeline that has fueled questions about why the American has yet to agree to an extension with the Rossoneri. One rumor has suggested Pulisic is waiting to see whether Milan will clinch a Champions League place before committing his long-term future to the club.

    Former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel can relate. Friedel, who spent his career across Europe with clubs including Galatasaray, Liverpool and Tottenham, believes there are limited reasons a player would delay an extension at this stage.

    “I think it suggests that he is leaving his options open. When I was at clubs, I always wanted to sign my contracts when I was happy at places," Friedel explained in an interview with GOAL. "I can only go on personal experience, I liked having multiple years on the contract - you never know with injuries around the corner. If I was truly happy at a place, I really enjoyed having two or three years on a contract.

    “There are only two reasons for not signing. One, you are not happy with the contract. Two, you are keeping your options open. Maybe he has given a verbal commitment. I would assume that he is keeping his options open. If you are happy somewhere and you are happy with the numbers, you sign the contract.”

    When healthy, Pulisic has been among Serie A’s most productive players this season, recording nine goal contributions in nine appearances. He reportedly earns around $6 million annually at Milan and has been linked with interest from Premier League clubs, as well as ongoing speculation about a potential return stateside with MLS.

  • Leeds United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Is Adams the perfect fit for the Red Devils?

    The rumor began circulating late last week before gathering real momentum over the weekend. Could Tyler Adams truly be headed to Manchester United?

    While the Red Devils are no longer the dominant force they once were, they remain one of the most storied and widely followed clubs in world football — and Adams profiles as a natural fit for a side in need of defensive stability. The Bournemouth midfielder ranks in the 86th percentile among midfielders for defensive actions and the 62nd percentile in aerial duels, according to FotMob. Only Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo has recorded more interceptions in the Premier League this season, underlining why United’s interest makes sense.

    The Daily Mail is reporting United are preparing a jaw-dropping $53.4 million (£40 million) bid on the Bournemouth star, and the Telegraph also wrote a column suggesting why the American would be a better fit than some of the other alternatives linked with the club. Adams spoke of his appreciation of Old Trafford in a recent interview. 

    "I played against Manchester United at Old Trafford during COVID with RB Leipzig. That was the first time I walked into Old Trafford, and I was like, my dream is really to play in the Premier League because this is what it's about right here," he said. "Now being able to go back and play there multiple times and have good results, especially makes it a little bit better. So yeah, I always get excited to play against United."

    A move to Old Trafford would be headline-grabbing. Adams would become the first USMNT player to represent Manchester United since Tim Howard’s departure in 2007. Still, questions remain about whether January is the right moment. Adams is in the midst of the strongest club campaign of his career, and leaving the stability he has found at Bournemouth for a club with intense scrutiny and lofty expectations carries obvious risk in a World Cup year.

    At the same time, opportunities of this magnitude are rare - particularly for American players - ensuring the situation is one worth watching as the window approaches.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-ANGERSAFP

    Fiorentina eyeing Tessmann

    If Fiorentina fail in their pursuit of Köln midfielder Eric Martel, Tanner Tessmann could emerge as an alternative, according to Calciomercato. La Viola are seeking reinforcements in midfield, with both Martel and Tessmann reported to be among their leading targets.

    The move would be an intriguing one for Tessmann. Despite enjoying the strongest European season of his career, the American could become expendable at Lyon amid the club’s well-documented financial concerns. Still, questions remain about the logic of a January switch. Lyon are competing for a Champions League place, while Fiorentina have struggled in Serie A this season and remain entangled in a relegation battle.

    Financial considerations may play a role, but the risk is clear. Tessmann has already experienced relegation in Italy during his time at Venezia, a scenario he would be keen to avoid repeating. The midfielder is reportedly valued between $11.7 million and $15.2 million, a figure that could rise should interest from additional clubs materialize. It is worth noting that Fiorentina's interest in Tessmann isn't new. They tried to sign him before he decided on Venezia. 

  • Luca de la Torre, San DiegoImagn

    De la Torre back in MLS?

    It wouldn't be far-fetched to say De la Torre was San Diego FC's third-best player last season, shining as a midfield engine behind Hirving Lozano and Anders Dreyer. Yet, in a somewhat surprising move, San Diego let their hometown star head back to Celta Vigo - where he was loaned from - while declining a purchase option. While neither the player nor the club has officially ruled out a return, the fact that the club posted a farewell message on social media suggests his future lies elsewhere. De la Torre had five goals and four assists in his first season in MLS.

    Now back with Celta, De la Torre can't make an appearance for the La Liga side until January, when the league registration reopens. Yet, he might not return to Spain at all, as MLS clubs are in the mix for the 27-year-old. According to MLS Transfers, the New York Red Bulls are interested in trading American youth international Daniel Edelman, and it could open the door for the club to sign De la Torre from Celta - a player they believe could strengthen their midfield after a disappointing season. With one of the all-time USMNT midfield greats, Michael Bradley, being hired for the position, the New York/New Jersey area could be a strong landing spot for De la Torre. 

