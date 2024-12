The race for the 2024/25 PSL title is heating up, with established powerhouses and dark horses all staking their claims.

While Mamelodi Sundowns remain the benchmark for excellence, Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City, Stellenbosch and SuperSport United are all mounting credible challenges.

Add Kaizer Chiefs and a few intriguing outsiders into the mix and the rest of the season promises to be a thrilling battle for supremacy.

Here, GOAL, dives into what each team brings to the title race.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱