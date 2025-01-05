Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides you with the information for the forthcoming league match between the Citizens and the Glamour Boys in the Mother City.

Kaizer Chiefs will seek to secure two successive league wins when they face off against Cape Town City at the DHL Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

On the other hand, the Cape Town-based team will be aiming to turn their fortunes around after facing challenges in achieving favorable results recently under the now-dismissed coach Eric Tinkler.

Amakhosi currently occupy the seventh spot on the Premier Soccer League table, while the struggling City find themselves in 12th place after ten games into the new season.

Here, GOAL gives you all the information you need to watch the match between Cape Town City and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming information, team updates, and more.