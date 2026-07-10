Dinamo Moscow II Overview

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Alex Ferguson Michael Carrick Manchester United

Can Carrick achieve Utd first since Fergie? Longevity prediction

Michael Carrick has become the latest manager to take on the challenge of rekindling former glories at Manchester United, but can he achieve a first since Sir Alex Ferguson? The Red Devils have failed to capture the Premier League title after bidding farewell to the iconic Scot, and have also found stability in the dugout hard to come by. Mikael Silvestre has told GOAL that the next man up is capable of enjoying a rare form of longevity.

ExclusiveM. Carrick
Benjamin Sesko Matheus Cunha Manchester United 2025-26

Sesko set Utd goal target that should be ‘written in contract’

Benjamin Sesko has been set a goal target for the 2026-27 campaign that should be “written in his contract” at Manchester United, with Dwight Yorke explaining to GOAL why the Slovenian striker can “fly” for the Red Devils. Michael Carrick needs his leading marksman to do just that if a return to Premier League title contention is to be enjoyed at Old Trafford.

ExclusiveB. Sesko
Antonee Robinson Manchester United crest 2026

Jedi transfer! Man Utd told USMNT star Robinson ‘fits the bill’

Manchester United have been told that Antonee Robinson “fits the bill” when it comes to left-back reinforcements, with the USMNT star considered to be the ideal candidate to provide competition for Luke Shaw. Jonathan Spector has explained to GOAL why a raid on Premier League rivals Fulham should be considered by Michael Carrick and the Red Devils’ board.

ExclusiveA. Robinson
Bruno Fernandes Steven Gerrard

Is Fernandes a Man Utd great? Gerrard forms part of discussion

Steven Gerrard has been used as an example of why Premier League title triumphs are not a definition of greatness, but Mikael Silvestre has told GOAL that Bruno Fernandes will require a major trophy of some description in order to be remembered as a Manchester United legend. The Portuguese playmaker remains determined to savour domestic or Champions League glory before the day comes to leave Old Trafford.

B. FernandesExclusive
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July 2026
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
14Liverpool crestLiverpool00000000
15Manchester City crestManchester City00000000
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
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