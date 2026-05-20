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Book Japan vs Sweden Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Japan vs Sweden tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

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Tickets
World Cup
Japan
Sweden
K. Mitoma
T. Kubo
A. Isak
V. Gyoekeres

Here’s how you could see the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, Viktor Gyökeres, and Alexander Isak in World Cup action

The Japanese National Team heads to the heart of Texas for a high-stakes showdown against Sweden in what promises to be a decisive final Group F match of the World Cup 2026.

The Blue Samurai, led by a generation of stars playing at Europe's highest level, are looking to showcase their signature technical precision and blistering transition speed. Meanwhile, Sweden arrives with a squad defined by a revitalized attacking force and defensive solidity. The Blågult look to turn AT&T Stadium into a fortress for this critical encounter.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Japan vs Sweden, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Japan vs Sweden at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. F
AT&T Stadium

Japan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 14 2026

Netherlands vs Japan

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

June 21 2026

Tunisia vs Japan

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Tickets

June 26 2026

Japan vs Sweden

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

Sweden World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 15 2026

Sweden vs Tunisia

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Tickets

June 20 2025

Netherlands vs Sweden

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 26 2026

Japan vs Sweden

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

How to buy Japan vs Sweden tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Japan vs Sweden tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Japan vs Sweden match in Arlington, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As these two Group F contenders face off in what could be a decisive tactical battle, demand is expected to be high for this mid-tournament fixture.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $250 to $350 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $330 – $450
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $750
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $800 – $1,450
  • Hospitality/VIP: $1,740+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As the Dallas area is a central hub for the tournament and hosts one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world, demand is expected to be high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at AT&T Stadium.

Japan vs Sweden head-to-head record

JPN

Last match

SWE

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Japan vs Sweden Probable lineups

Japan crest
Japan
JPN
Formation
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE

Manager

  • H. Moriyasu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Where is Japan vs Sweden?

Japan vs Sweden will be held at AT&T Stadium (and designated as Dallas Stadium for the tournament) in Texas.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 90,000 seats.

Located in Arlington, Texas, it is a colossal retractable-roof stadium that redefined the spectator experience. The venue is world-renowned for its mammoth center-hung high-definition video board, which stretches 160 feet wide and remains one of the largest suspended screens in global sports, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the action.

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For an intriguing tactical clash like Japan vs. Sweden at Dallas Stadium, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this specific fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $330 to $450.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at AT&T Stadium; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain a visa (such as an ESTA for eligible Japanese or Swedish citizens) or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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