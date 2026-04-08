Sweden

Sweden Overview

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League

Kulusevski 'on this planet' to lift Sweden at World Cup

Dejan Kulusevski has issued a defiant blast to his international rivals as he enters the final stages of a gruelling rehabilitation process. The Tottenham winger has not featured since May 2025 after suffering a right kneecap injury, but even with his World Cup participation hanging in the balance, he is refusing to lower his expectations for Sweden’s summer campaign.

D. KulusevskiWorld Cup
Poland v Albania - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Lewandowski to retire? Poland star drops hint after World Cup heartbreak

Robert Lewandowski’s illustrious international career could be nearing a sudden conclusion after Poland suffered a devastating defeat to Sweden in their 2026 World Cup playoff final. The veteran Barcelona striker was seen in tears on the pitch following the narrow loss, which officially ended the nation's hopes of qualifying for the global tournament held in North America.

R. LewandowskiPoland
World Cup 2026 Power Rankings

WC26 Power Rankings: France flex as England & U.S. falter

There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the March international break, as the final six qualifiers were confirmed for this summer's festival of football in North America.

Power rankingsWorld Cup
FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-SWE-POL

Lewandowski fights back tears after Gyokeres ends his World Cup dream

Robert Lewandowski’s dreams of a final World Cup appearance were cruelly extinguished as Poland suffered a dramatic play-off defeat to Sweden in Stockholm. Despite a resilient performance from Jan Urban’s side, a late strike from Viktor Gyokeres secured Sweden's place in this summer's global showpiece, leaving 37-year-old Barcelona striker Lewandowski visibly devastated at the final whistle.

R. LewandowskiPoland
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March 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Ukraine badge
Ukraine
UKR
1
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
3
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
3
Poland badge
Poland
POL
2
FT
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Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich282341100277373
W
W
D
W
W
2Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund28197260283264
W
W
W
W
L
3RB Leipzig crestRB Leipzig28165755361953
W
W
L
W
W
4VfB Stuttgart crestVfB Stuttgart28165756381853
L
W
W
D
W
5Hoffenheim crestHoffenheim28155855411450
L
L
D
W
L
More

Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Barcellona - Atletico Madrid: i blaugrana puntano a un vantaggio di misura
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

The members of the St. Mary's Church of England Young Men's Association founded a club in 1885, which was referred to by the press as St Mary's Y.M.A. They later became simply St. Mary's F.C. in 1887-88, before changing their name to Southampton St. Mary's upon joining the Southern League in 1894. However, the club became a limited company after their Southern League title win at the end of 1896-97, following which they were known as Southampton F.C.

Southampton are owned by Sport Republic, a London-based investment firm, who own an 80% stake in the club. Dragan Solak is the firm's lead investor.

Southampton play their home games at the St. Mary's Stadium, which is South East London's largest stadium. The club started playing their games at this stadium in 2001.

St. Mary's Stadium has a capacity of 32,384, making it South East London's largest football stadium.

Southampton have won just one trophy throughout their history, an FA Cup in 1976, in which they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final.

Southampton are yet to be crowned the champions of the Premier League. They have never won an English top flight title.

Terry Paine, with 713 appearances, is the club's record appearance make of all-time.

Mick Channon is the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 227 goals in 607 appearances, spread across two different stints.

Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, James Ward-Prowse, Dusan Tadic, and Bobby Stokes are among the most famous players to have donned a Southampton shirt.

Mauricio Pochettino, Ralph Hassenhuttl, Ted Bates, and Ronald Koeman are among Southampton's most famous managers.

Southampton are also known as The Saints among their own fans and rivals.

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