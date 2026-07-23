Julian Alvarez, Bruno Guimaraes and the 10 biggest transfer sagas that still need resolving before the end of the summer window

Back in May, it seemed that Marcus Rashford's future was in little doubt. Having rediscovered something close to his best form during his season-long loan at Barcelona, the consensus feeling was that the Catalans would activate the €30m (£25.6m/$34.3m) purchase clause in the deal they negotiated with Manchester United.
However, less than a fortnight after the campaign had come to an end, Barca spent big on Rashford's England team-mate Anthony Gordon, and it soon became clear that they would not be keeping the 28-year-old on permanently. Rashford has since been away at the World Cup, but United will soon need to make a decision on his future.
Selling Rashford would be in the Red Devils' best interests from a financial perspective, but it is not yet clear what Michael Carrick's opinion is on the matter and whether he wants to reintegrate the one-time homegrown hero into his squad. Rashford, too, is yet to speak on the matter publicly.
If he were to move elsewhere, Tottenham have been the club most heavily linked with Rashford's signature, though it would not be a shock if others begin to show interest shoud it become clear that he continues to have no future at Old Trafford.