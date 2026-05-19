Arsenal are champions! Eleven moments that decided the Premier League title race in the Gunners' favour

When Manchester City arrived at the Emirates Stadium for their fifth league game of the season, they did so with their title hopes already hanging by a thread. Champions Liverpool had won each of their opening five games while Pep Guardiola's side had already lost twice, at home to Tottenham and then away at Brighton.

Arsenal, meanwhile, had won three of four having lost at Anfield in late August, meaning this September clash was labelled by many as a battle to decide whether the Gunners or City would become Liverpool's premier competition for the title. In hindsight, it goes down as one of the defining fixtures of the whole title race.

City took a ninth-minute lead through Erling Haaland and, despite Guardiola's side dropping increasingly deep in a bid to preserve their advantage, the visitors entered stoppage time looking like they would take all three points back to the Etihad with them. That was until Gabriel Martinelli got in behind the City defence in the third minute of added time and managed to send a lobbed finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net to spark wild celebrations in north London.

Though the result at the time seemed to most suit Liverpool, come the end of the campaign, that point for Arsenal - and two dropped by City - proved pivotal given how close the battle between those sides became by the end of the season.