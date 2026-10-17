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Stafford Rangers

Stafford Rangers Overview

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October 2026
FA Cup Qualification
Gateshead FC badge
Gateshead FC
GAT
1
Stafford Rangers badge
Stafford Rangers
STA
1
FT
FA Cup Qualification
Stafford Rangers badge
Stafford Rangers
STA
5
Gateshead FC badge
Gateshead FC
GAT
0
FT
November 2026
FA Cup
Stafford Rangers badge
Stafford Rangers
STA
Grimsby Town badge
Grimsby Town
GRI
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Pardubice crestPardubice124261417-314
W
W
L
W
W
13Ostrava crestOstrava11326718-1111
D
L
D
L
L
14Artis Brno crestArtis Brno112361120-99
D
W
D
L
L
15Slovacko crestSlovacko121471123-127
L
L
W
D
L
16FC Zlin crestFC Zlin120210924-152
D
L
L
D
L
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Wetten im Fokus

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg vs. FC Bayern München! Tipico boosted die Bayern-Quote auf 50,00 – 25.10.2026
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