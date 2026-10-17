Stafford Rangers Overview

The Bundesliga record books were rewritten on Saturday afternoon as Augsburg stunned Bayern Munich with a goal that arrived before many fans had even found their seats. It was a moment of pure opportunism that left the German giants reeling and a previously unheralded midfielder in the spotlight.
Vincent Kompany described Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Augsburg as an emotional rollercoaster after his side had four goals disallowed. Despite generating 29 shots and hitting the woodwork twice, the champions were forced to settle for a point.
Augsburg head coach Manuel Baum expressed immense pride in his squad's collective effort after holding Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw. Baum praised his players for executing a high-intensity game plan at a sold-out WWK Arena.
Manuel Neuer took responsibility for a silly mistake that led to the earliest goal in Bundesliga history against Augsburg. The veteran goalkeeper took a heavy touch within nine seconds, allowing Robin Fellhauer to score into an empty net.