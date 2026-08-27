Egnatia Overview

Paredes slams 'excessive' FIFA ban

Leandro Paredes has broken his silence regarding the heavy disciplinary sanctions handed down by FIFA following the chaotic conclusion to the World Cup final, which saw Spain secure a 1-0 victory in extra time thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres. The Argentine midfielder, who now plies his trade for Boca Juniors, was hit with a significant suspension for his role in the post-match altercations.