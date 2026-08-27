Leandro Paredes has broken his silence regarding the heavy disciplinary sanctions handed down by FIFA following the chaotic conclusion to the World Cup final, which saw Spain secure a 1-0 victory in extra time thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres. The Argentine midfielder, who now plies his trade for Boca Juniors, was hit with a significant suspension for his role in the post-match altercations.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has successfully negotiated a loophole with FIFA to reduce the impact of severe suspensions handed to Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina. Both players were heavily sanctioned following a violent brawl after their World Cup final defeat to Spain, but a new ruling means they can serve their bans during upcoming friendly fixtures.
Barcelona have officially abandoned plans to honour their eight Spanish World Cup winners ahead of Thursday's La Liga fixture against Athletic Club. The decision follows recent clashes between supporters and national police, prompting the Catalan club to scrap the pre-match ceremony at Camp Nou amid rising political tensions.
Argentina stars Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina have received historic suspensions from FIFA following a massive brawl at the end of the World Cup final against Spain last month. The Argentine duo face a combined ban of 17 matches after disgraceful scenes marred the conclusion of the showpiece event, overshadowing Spain's dramatic extra-time victory.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is preparing a lucrative new contract extension for head coach Luis de la Fuente following their historic 2026 World Cup triumph. The governing body intends to extend his existing deal, which runs until 2028, to keep him in charge through the 2030 tournament, which Spain will co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco.