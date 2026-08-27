Egnatia Overview

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Egnatia

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Paredes Spagna Argentina

Paredes slams 'excessive' FIFA ban

Leandro Paredes has broken his silence regarding the heavy disciplinary sanctions handed down by FIFA following the chaotic conclusion to the World Cup final, which saw Spain secure a 1-0 victory in extra time thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres. The Argentine midfielder, who now plies his trade for Boca Juniors, was hit with a significant suspension for his role in the post-match altercations.

L. ParedesArgentina
Paredes Spagna Argentina

Bans slashed! FIFA approve Argentina request to fast-track Paredes return

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has successfully negotiated a loophole with FIFA to reduce the impact of severe suspensions handed to Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina. Both players were heavily sanctioned following a violent brawl after their World Cup final defeat to Spain, but a new ruling means they can serve their bans during upcoming friendly fixtures.

ArgentinaL. Paredes
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina stars handed historic bans following World Cup final brawl

Argentina stars Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina have received historic suspensions from FIFA following a massive brawl at the end of the World Cup final against Spain last month. The Argentine duo face a combined ban of 17 matches after disgraceful scenes marred the conclusion of the showpiece event, overshadowing Spain's dramatic extra-time victory.

L. ParedesN. Molina
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August 2026
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Palpite Atlético-MG x Vitória - Campeonato Brasileiro - 29/08/2026
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