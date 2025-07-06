This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Euro 2025 top scorers: Which players have the most goals at the Women's European Championship?

GOAL brings you a list of the leading goal-scorers in the 2025 Women's European Championship.

The Women's European Championship may have surged into the global spotlight in recent years, especially with the Lionesses' meteoric rise but this prestigious tournament has deep roots stretching back decades.

Switzerland 2025 marks the 14th edition of the competition's storied journey, which began in 1984 when Sweden edged past England in a dramatic penalty shootout to lift the inaugural title.

Over the years, the Euros have showcased some of the finest attacking talents in the women's game, many of whom have left their mark with memorable goalscoring feats. As this summer’s action unfolds, all eyes will be on who emerges as the tournament's sharpest shooter.

Here's a look at the leading scorers lighting up Women's Euro 2025.

Women's Euro 2025 top scorers

PlayerTeamGoals
Esther GonzálezSpain2
Cristina Martín-PrietoSpain1
Ada HegerbergNorway1
Vicky LopezSpain1
Nadine RiesenSwitzerland1
Alexia PutellasSpain1
Arianna CarusoItaly1
Katariina KosolaFinland1

Women's European Championship previous tournament top scorers

YearPlayer(s)CountryGoals
2022Beth Mead, Alex PoppEngland, Germany6
2017Jodie TaylorEngland5
2013Lotta SchelinSweden5
2009Inka GringsGermany6
2005Inka GringsGermany4
2001Claudia Müller, Sandra SmisekGermany3
1997Carolina Morace, Marianne Pettersen, Angélique RoujasItaly, Norway, France4
1995Lena VidekullSweden3
1993Susan MackensieDenmark2
1991Heidi MohrGermany4
1989Sissel Grude, Ursula LohnNorway, West Germany2
1987Trude StendalNorway3
1984Pia SundhageSweden4

Who has scored most goals at the Women's Euro?

Inka Grings and Birgit Prinz share the spotlight as the all-time top scorers in Women’s European Championship history, each bagging 10 goals while representing Germany.

Prinz amassed her tally over a remarkable span of five tournaments between 1995 and 2009, showcasing consistent excellence on the big stage. In contrast, Grings was more explosive in fewer outings, firing home all 10 goals across just two editions—2005 and 2009.

Only three players have managed to hit the six-goal mark in a single tournament, a feat that remains unmatched. Among them is Beth Mead, who lit up Euro 2022 with six strikes, and Alexandra Popp, who also reached that figure—two of hers coming in a semi-final triumph over France.

As for Grings, six of her 10 goals came in the 2009 edition in Finland, a tournament where she truly stole the show. Despite their heroics, the elusive seventh goal in a single Euros remains uncharted territory.

PlayerCountryGoals
Inka GringsGermany10
Birgit PrinzGermany10
Carolina MoraceItaly8
Heidi MohrGermany8
Lotta SchelinSweden8
Hanna LjungbergSweden6
Beth MeadEngland6
Alexandra PoppGermany6

