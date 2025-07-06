Euro 2025 top scorers: Which players have the most goals at the Women's European Championship?

GOAL brings you a list of the leading goal-scorers in the 2025 Women's European Championship.

The Women's European Championship may have surged into the global spotlight in recent years, especially with the Lionesses' meteoric rise but this prestigious tournament has deep roots stretching back decades.

Switzerland 2025 marks the 14th edition of the competition's storied journey, which began in 1984 when Sweden edged past England in a dramatic penalty shootout to lift the inaugural title.

Over the years, the Euros have showcased some of the finest attacking talents in the women's game, many of whom have left their mark with memorable goalscoring feats. As this summer’s action unfolds, all eyes will be on who emerges as the tournament's sharpest shooter.

Here's a look at the leading scorers lighting up Women's Euro 2025.

Women's Euro 2025 top scorers

Player Team Goals Esther González Spain 2 Cristina Martín-Prieto Spain 1 Ada Hegerberg Norway 1 Vicky Lopez Spain 1 Nadine Riesen Switzerland 1 Alexia Putellas Spain 1 Arianna Caruso Italy 1 Katariina Kosola Finland 1

Women's European Championship previous tournament top scorers

Year Player(s) Country Goals 2022 Beth Mead, Alex Popp England, Germany 6 2017 Jodie Taylor England 5 2013 Lotta Schelin Sweden 5 2009 Inka Grings Germany 6 2005 Inka Grings Germany 4 2001 Claudia Müller, Sandra Smisek Germany 3 1997 Carolina Morace, Marianne Pettersen, Angélique Roujas Italy, Norway, France 4 1995 Lena Videkull Sweden 3 1993 Susan Mackensie Denmark 2 1991 Heidi Mohr Germany 4 1989 Sissel Grude, Ursula Lohn Norway, West Germany 2 1987 Trude Stendal Norway 3 1984 Pia Sundhage Sweden 4

Who has scored most goals at the Women's Euro?

Inka Grings and Birgit Prinz share the spotlight as the all-time top scorers in Women’s European Championship history, each bagging 10 goals while representing Germany.

Prinz amassed her tally over a remarkable span of five tournaments between 1995 and 2009, showcasing consistent excellence on the big stage. In contrast, Grings was more explosive in fewer outings, firing home all 10 goals across just two editions—2005 and 2009.

Only three players have managed to hit the six-goal mark in a single tournament, a feat that remains unmatched. Among them is Beth Mead, who lit up Euro 2022 with six strikes, and Alexandra Popp, who also reached that figure—two of hers coming in a semi-final triumph over France.

As for Grings, six of her 10 goals came in the 2009 edition in Finland, a tournament where she truly stole the show. Despite their heroics, the elusive seventh goal in a single Euros remains uncharted territory.

Player Country Goals Inka Grings Germany 10 Birgit Prinz Germany 10 Carolina Morace Italy 8 Heidi Mohr Germany 8 Lotta Schelin Sweden 8 Hanna Ljungberg Sweden 6 Beth Mead England 6 Alexandra Popp Germany 6

