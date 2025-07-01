Women's Euro 2025 prize money: Breakdown of record reward on offer for winners & participating teams

A never-before sum of prize money has been approved for the Women's Euro 2025.

Once again, the women's national teams from across Europe come together on one stage to battle for the Women's Euro title.

England step in as the defending champions, having won the 2022 tournament, with the 16-team format in its third edition since the expansion from 12 nations.

For the first time in the history of the Euros, all players participating in the tournament will receive a percentage of the prize money.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the prize money UEFA has allotted, including participation benefits to both the national teams and clubs.

What is the Women's Euro 2025 prize money?

The total available prize money at the Women's Euro 2025 has been set to a staggering €41 million.

Winning the Women's Euro 2025 final is worth €1.75 million (£1.5m/$2m) and the runner-up receives €0.85 million (£0.7m/$1m).

However, the overall prize money that the winner can take home can be substantially more than the above-mentioned rewards accumulated during each stage of the tournament.

All 16 teams that are part of the final tournament will receive a fixed participation fee of €1.8 million, which makes up 70% of the total prize money. The remaining 30% will be allocated as performance bonuses. Teams will receive €50,000 for a draw and €100,000 for a win during the group stages. There will also be staggered bonuses for each knockout stage.

A team that wins the tournament and all three of their group stage matches can achieve a maximum prize money of €5.1 million.

Full breakdown of Women's Euro 2025 prize money:

Position Prize money Winner €1.75m Runner-up €0.85m Semi-finalist €0.70m Quarter-finalist €0.55m Group-stage win €100,000 Group-stage draw €50,000 Qualifying for group stage €1.8m

AFP

Players' share of prize money at Women's Euro 2025

Players will be directly rewarded for their performances through a guaranteed share of the prize money received by their national association.

While each participating national association is required to allocate between 30% and 40% of the total distributions received to its players, for teams that advance to the knockout stages, players could receive between 35% and 40% of the total earnings.

The 2023 Women's World Cup marked the first time players were compensated a percentage of the prize money.

Clubs' benefits at Women's Euro 2025

In order to compensate European clubs whose players are selected for national teams participating in the Euros, the Club Benefits Programme was introduced in 2022.

The total compensation for each player is determined by the number of days they are released for the final tournament. This includes ten preparation days, the entire duration the player participates in the tournament, and an additional travel day.

Clubs will be compensated at a rate of €985 per player, per day. The minimum payment a club can receive per player is €19,700, which applies if a player's national team is eliminated after the group stage. The maximum compensation will be €36,445 for a player from a team that was in Group A and reached the final.

In cases where a player is replaced during the tournament due to injury or if a player is registered with a new club during the tournament period, the clubs involved will receive a pro-rata payment.

What was Women's Euro prize money in 2022?

After a 156% increase was ratified when the UEFA Executive Committee met in December 2024, for comparison, the winner's total prize money was just over €2 million in Women's Euro 2022. Also, in the previous edition, each team received a fixed participation fee of just €600,000.

The national associations received a prize pool of €16 million in 2022, which was at the time double the pot set aside for teams competing in 2017.

As for the total club benefits package, it is set to double from €4.5 million in 2022 to €9 million in 2025.

