Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's matches for Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV & highlights details for CR7's games in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Europe, claiming his work on the continent is done, and now finds himself playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he has declared his intention to deliver plenty of success for the Riyadh-based club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spurned offers from Major League Soccer as well as a host of clubs from countries such as Brazil, Australia and his native Portugal in order to embark on a new journey in Asia

If you are wondering where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for his new club, GOAL has everything you need to know.

Where to stream Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr games live & watch on TV

League:Saudi Pro League
Live stream:Shahid (worldwide)

Saudi Sports Company (SSC) has the broadcast rights for Saudi Pro League games, as well as Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup games.

Games are available to stream worldwide through Shahid and new users can sign up at the official site.

A subscription to the VIP Sports package will cost £10.99 a month in the UK, or $18 a month if you are in the U.S.

Highlights of Al-Nassr games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel and also on SSC's various platforms.

Al-Nassr fixture schedule

To help you stay up to date with Al-Nassr and Ronaldo's fortunes, here are the remaining 2022-23 fixtures after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival. Note: Dates and times are subject to change.

DateGameCompetitionKick-off time
Jan 5, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-TaiSaudi Pro League3pm GMT / 10am ET
Jan 14, 2023Al-Shabab vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET
Jan 21, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-EttifaqSaudi Pro League3pm GMT / 10am ET
Jan 25, 2023Al-Ittihad vs Al-NassrSaudi Super Cup6pm GMT / 1pm ET
Feb 3, 2023Al-Fateh vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League3pm GMT / 10am ET
Feb 9, 2023Al-Wehda vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET
Feb 17, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-TaawounSaudi Pro League3pm GMT / 10am ET
Feb 25, 2023Damac vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League3pm GMT / 10am ET
Mar 2, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-BatinSaudi Pro League5pm GMT / 12 noon ET
Mar 9, 2023Al-Ittihad vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League5pm GMT / 12 noon ET
Mar 13, 2023Al-Nassr vs AbhaKing's CupTBC
Mar 16, 2023Al-Nassr vs AbhaSaudi Pro League5pm GMT / 1pm ET
Apr 4, 2023Al-Adalah vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
Apr 9, 2023Al-Fayha vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
Apr 27, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-RaedSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
May 3, 2023Al-Hilal vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
May 9, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-KhaleejSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
May 15, 2023Al-Tai vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
May 20, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-ShababSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
May 26, 2023Al-Ettifaq vs Al-NassrSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
May 31, 2023Al-Nassr vs Al-FatehSaudi Pro League6pm BST / 1pm ET
When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his Al-Nassr debut?

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo was eager to get going as soon as he touched down in Riyadh, suggesting at his unveiling press conference that head coach Rudi Garcia could throw him straight into the team for the very next game.

However, he is expected to make his debut for Al-Nassr on January 14 against Al-Shabab, with the January 5 game against Al-Tai coming a tad too early for all the necessary administrative details to be ironed out.

How long is Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo has agreed a deal with Al-Nassr that will see him remain at the club until 2025. That means he will be available to help the club in the AFC Champions League next season, should they qualify.

