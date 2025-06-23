How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news

Paris Saint-Germain will head into Monday's Group B finale at Lumen Field knowing that a win guarantees safe passage to the FIFA Club World Cup knockouts.

But after slipping up in a surprise 1-0 defeat to Botafogo, the French champions can't afford to take anything for granted, especially with Atlético Madrid lurking just behind.

Their hosts, Seattle Sounders, are still chasing their first point of the campaign and will need a miracle to sneak into the next round, given both their bottom-of-the-table standing and an uninspiring run of summer form.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Paris Saint-Germain will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle's woes deepened against Atlético when Kalani Kossa-Rienzi hobbled off late with an undisclosed injury. That likely opens the door for Alex Roldan to slot back into the starting lineup. The Sounders will also be without long-term absentee Paul Arriola, but could turn to former Rangers winger Ryan Kent, one of their few bright sparks this year with three assists, to inject some life into their attack.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG's struggles in front of goal last time out were undoubtedly impacted by the absence of Ousmane Dembele, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury. The Ballon d’Or hopeful is unlikely to be risked, with the hope that he can return should PSG book their ticket to the next stage.

Even without Dembele, Luis Enrique has plenty of firepower at his disposal and is expected to go full throttle to secure qualification. Expect big names like Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Joao Neves, and Fabián Ruiz to be reinserted into the starting eleven, while Bradley Barcola may be handed a central role up top to freshen things up.

