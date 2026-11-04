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Europa League
team-logoLevski Sofia
Vasil Levski
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
GOAL-e
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Watch PFK Levski Sofia vs. Bialystok live today: Who is showing or streaming the match?

Levski Sofia vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
Levski Sofia
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Europa League

PFK Levski Sofia face Bialystok in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Vasil Levski

PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok live today: TV channels and live streams

PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok: Latest form

Levski Sofia have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five games. Most recently, they won 1-0 away at FK Dunav Ruse after a 1-1 draw against Arda Kardzhali. Their 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Pilsen stands out. Across those five games, Levski scored seven goals and conceded five.

Bialystok have been strong in the Ekstraklasa but inconsistent in the Europa League. They have won three and lost two of their last five games, including a 6-0 cup win against Lechia Danzig. In the Europa League, however, they lost 3-0 to RSC Anderlecht. Bialystok scored eleven goals and conceded four over that period.

LES

LES - Form

NEC
D1-1
SPP
W0-2
VPL
W1-2
ARD
D1-1
DUR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JAG

JAG - Form

ZAG
L1-0
AND
L0-3
PLO
W1-0
LGD
W0-6
WKR
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Line-ups

Levski Sofia vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Velazquez

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Form

LES

LES - Form

NEC
D1-1
SPP
W0-2
VPL
W1-2
ARD
D1-1
DUR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JAG

JAG - Form

ZAG
L1-0
AND
L0-3
PLO
W1-0
LGD
W0-6
WKR
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Head-to-head record

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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