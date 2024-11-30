How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will aim to snap a brief winless streak when they welcome Newcastle United to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Newcastle had been building momentum in the Premier League with victories over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, but they stumbled on Monday, suffering a frustrating 2-0 loss at home to relegation-threatened West Ham. That defeat exposed some lingering vulnerabilities, as the Magpies managed only two shots on target, raising concerns about their attacking sharpness ahead of this clash.

Palace, meanwhile, appear to have regained some stability after a rocky start to the season, which saw them fail to win any of their first eight league fixtures. A narrow 1-0 victory at home in late October hinted at progress, and the Eagles will fancy their chances of keeping Newcastle at bay in a match that could be low on goals, given both teams' recent struggles in front of the net.

Historically, this fixture has been closely contested, though last season offered a rare deviation. Newcastle thrashed Palace 4-0 at St. James’ Park but were handed a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Premium Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo France myCANAL, Canal+ Live 9 India Disney+ Hotstar Spain DAZN Italy Sky Go Italia Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

In the UK, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

For the hosts, Jefferson Lerma made a return from injury with a substitute appearance last week, though he’s unlikely to start on Saturday. Palace will also be without Daichi Kamada, Matheus Franca, Chadi Riad, Eddie Nketiah, and Rob Holding, while Eberechi Eze remains a doubt and will face a late fitness test.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will welcome Dan Burn back from suspension, but midfield stalwart Bruno Guimaraes is a potential absentee. Manager Eddie Howe has faced ongoing challenges in midfield, struggling to find the ideal combination among Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, and Joelinton. If Guimaraes is unavailable, Howe may turn to Tonali, a move many fans in the Toon Army have been eager to see.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links