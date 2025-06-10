How to watch Caitlin Clark live: Livestream, TV Channel and start time for Indiana Fever star

Find out the Indiana Fever star's schedule including when she is next in basketball action and how to watch live.

Caitlin Clark turned heads throughout 2024, and the buzz around the rising basketball sensation shows no signs of slowing down in 2025.

The 22-year-old capped off a record-smashing college run by becoming the top overall pick in the WNBA Draft, launching the homegrown Iowa star into the upper echelon of sports celebrity almost overnight.

Her dazzling on-court skills, coupled with her massive influence beyond the hardwood, have earned her a flood of honors — including multiple outlets naming her the 2024 Athlete of the Year across North America.

Now, with a fresh season on the horizon, all eyes are on Clark to see how she follows up her electrifying breakout year. Given her meteoric rise, expectations are sky-high once again.

Wondering when you can catch the Indiana Fever standout back in action? Here’s everything you need to know about her next game and how to watch her light it up.

How to stream Caitlin Clark games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion

ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion Live stream: WNBA League Pass, Fubo, Sling

Caitlin Clark is doing for TV ratings what Tiger Woods once did for golf, sparking a surge of national attention every time she steps on the court. In 2025, the spotlight will rarely dim, as the Indiana Fever are set to feature on national television for a staggering 41 of their 44 regular season games.

Clark and the Fever will hit the big stage 10 times on either ABC or ESPN, including a can't-miss showdown on opening day, May 17, against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky. That clash headlines a marquee doubleheader alongside the heavyweight bout between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

CBS is getting in on the action too, airing the WNBA's first-ever primetime broadcasts on network TV — both featuring Fever vs. Sky on June 7 and August 9.

Meanwhile, Ion Television will carry eight Fever games as part of its Friday night doubleheader series, ensuring fans will have no shortage of opportunities to watch the league's biggest draw light up the hardwood all season long.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. ABC, ION, NBA TV and ESPN can all be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo.

When is Caitlin Clark playing next?

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever will be in WNBA preseason action against Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT, at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Georgia.

To help you stay up to date with Fever and Clark's fortunes, here are the upcoming fixtures for the 2025 WNBA season.

Note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel/Stream Jun 10, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:30 pm ESP3 / Fubo (Try for free) Jun 14, 2025 New York 3:00 pm ABC / Fubo (Try for free) Jun 17, 2025 Connecticut 7:00 pm NBAt / Fubo (Try for free) Jun 19, 2025 @ Golden State 10:00 pm CBSSN / Fubo (Try for free) Jun 22, 2025 @ Las Vegas 3:00 pm ESPN / Fubo (Try for free) Jun 24, 2025 @ Seattle 10:00 pm NBAt / Fubo (Try for free) Jun 26, 2025 Los Angeles 7:00 pm AMZN Jun 27, 2025 @ Dallas 7:30 pm ION / Fubo (Try for free) Jul 3, 2025 Las Vegas 7:00 pm AMZN Jul 5, 2025 Los Angeles 7:00 pm — Jul 9, 2025 Golden State 12:00 pm NBAt / Fubo (Try for free) Jul 11, 2025 Atlanta 7:30 pm ION / Fubo (Try for free) Jul 13, 2025 Dallas 1:00 pm ABC / Fubo (Try for free) Jul 15, 2025 @ Connecticut 8:00 pm ESPN / Fubo (Try for free) Jul 16, 2025 @ New York 7:30 pm — Jul 22, 2025 @ New York 8:00 pm ESPN / Fubo (Try for free) Jul 24, 2025 Las Vegas 7:00 pm AMZN Jul 27, 2025 @ Chicago 3:00 pm ABC / Fubo (Try for free) Jul 30, 2025 Phoenix 7:00 pm ESP3 / Fubo (Try for free)

