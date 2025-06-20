How to watch today's Benfica vs Auckland City FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Auckland City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Auckland City are still licking their wounds after a brutal 10-0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich, and they'll be desperate to restore some pride when they square off against Benfica in their second Club World Cup outing.

The chasm in quality between the part-timers from New Zealand and Europe’s elite was laid bare as Bayern tore through them with ease on Sunday, a goal fest that paid off nicely for our tipster Adam.

Financially, the Auckland hierarchy won't be losing sleep over a few heavy defeats this summer, the FIFA payout softens the blow but manager Albert Riera and his squad will be eager to show more fight and avoid another humiliating scoreline in their remaining fixtures.

Unfortunately for the Kiwi underdogs, Benfica will be in no mood for mercy. With goal difference potentially deciding who joins Bayern in the knockout rounds, the Portuguese giants are likely to go full throttle. After their pulsating 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors, Benfica know every goal could count in what’s shaping up to be a fierce scrap for second in Group C.

How to watch Benfica vs Auckland City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Auckland City FC will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Benfica vs Auckland City FC kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Auckland City FC will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica will have to make do without striker Andrea Belotti, who saw red in that fiery clash with Boca, while Zeki Amdouni, Manu Silva, and Alexander Bah are also expected to remain sidelined.

Auckland City FC team news

As for Auckland, midfielder Michael den Heijer is a fitness concern with a back issue, and Riera may ring in a few changes following the Bayern demolition. Expect Myer Bevan, the All Whites international, to spearhead the attack once again in what’s likely to be another backs-to-the-wall outing.

