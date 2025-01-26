How to watch today's Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Valencia in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five league games but will need to keep picking up wins in order to catch second-placed Atletico Madrid and ultimately the leaders Real Madrid.

Valencia are down in 19th place with 16 points. They are unbeaten in four games across all competitions but this weekend's fixture may be too difficult a challenge for them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) Premier Sports, La Liga TV United States (U.S.) ESPN+, Fubo Australia beIN Sports Canada TSN+ Germany DAZN India GXR World Republic of Ireland Premier Sports, La Liga TV Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands Ziggo Sports South Africa SuperSport, DStv, Startimes

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch on Fubo and ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Valencia kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT for fans.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona are set to miss Inigo Martinez, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to injuries.

Dani Olmo is questionable after a calf issue kept him out of the Benfica clash.

Valencia team news

Valencia will be without Cristhian Mosquera, who is suspended—a significant setback for the team.

Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Correia remain sidelined with injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links