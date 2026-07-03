The United States aim to reach their second-ever FIFA World Cup quarter-final after the 2026 tournament co-hosts saw off Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

But in order to reach their first quarter-final since the 2002 World Cup, Mauricio Pochettino's men will have to overcome Belgium.

Rudi Garcia's Red Devils, who reached the World Cup semi-finals eight years ago, will return to Seattle on Monday (July 6) after defeating Senegal with a dramatic Youri Tielemans penalty in the last minute of extra time at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at USA vs Belgium, and how much they will cost.

When does USA vs Belgium kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match will take place at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field).

World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

How to buy USA vs Belgium World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do USA vs Belgium World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

USA vs Belgium World Cup: Everything you need to know

USA vs Belgium Form

USA vs Belgium: Recent Head-to-Head Record