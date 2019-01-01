UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First leg highlights
Getty Images
The Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League started on Friday with the first leg matches. Watch the highlights from the games that involved the big teams:
1) Rennes 3 Arsenal 1: Arsenal are in real danger of being eliminated from the last 16 of the Europa League after Nacho Monreal's own goal and a late Ismaila Sarr header in the second half secured Rennes a deserved 3-1 win at Roazhon Park.
2) Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Inter 0: Kevin Trapp's early penalty save set Eintracht Frankfurt up for a hard-fought goalless draw against Inter in their Europa League last-16 first leg.
3) Chelsea 3 Dynamo Kiev 0: Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi helped Chelsea to a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie.