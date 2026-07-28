Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Europa League

Europa League Overview

Sunderland 2025-26 Granit Xhaka

‘Not a prayer’ - European football stuns iconic ex-Sunderland boss

Legendary former Sunderland boss Peter Reid has admitted to GOAL that he did not give the Black Cats “a prayer” of securing European qualification at the end of their first season back in the Premier League, but he is now backing them to find more “ammo” in the summer transfer window. Regis Le Bris and his board are ready to spend again after upsetting the odds with a seventh-place finish.

ExclusiveSunderland
Jose Mourinho Roma Europa League final 2023

New Madrid boss Mourinho reveals one game he wants replayed

José Mourinho has, while speaking exclusively on the Beast Mode On Podcast, identified the one game from his coaching career that he would like to be replayed. Unsurprisingly, the contest in question saw major silverware come up for grabs, with the Portuguese reluctant to forgive and forget when it comes to his Europa League final beef with English referee Anthony Taylor.

ExclusiveJ. Mourinho
FBL-UEFA-EURO-2012-ISR-CONGRESS

Platini files criminal complaint against FIFA president

Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint in Paris against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, accusing him of active influence peddling and spreading false accusations linked to the events that ended his FIFA presidency bid in 2015. The former UEFA chief is also targeting two former FIFA officials as he seeks to clear his name and pursue accountability.

Champions LeagueConference League
Euro Manager of the Year GFX

RANKED: Top 20 managers of the European season

The 2025-26 European season is over, and it ended just as the 2024-25 did 12 months earlier, with Paris Saint-Germain lifting the European Cup at the end of the Champions League final. Saturday's win over Arsenal in Budapest was a much tighter affair than their thrashing of Inter in Munich, but was greeted with no less joy by the French giants and their supporters as they clinched a double having already won Ligue 1.

OpinionChampions League
More
Advertisement

Europa League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 15 April
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
4
FT
agg 3 - 5
Wednesday 29 April
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
2
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
1
FT
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Wednesday 6 May
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
3
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
1
FT
agg 4 - 3
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
agg 4 - 1
Tuesday 19 May
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lyon crestLyon87011851321
W
W
W
W
L
2Aston Villa crestAston Villa8701146821
W
W
W
W
W
3FC Midtjylland crestFC Midtjylland86111881019
W
D
W
L
W
4Real Betis crestReal Betis8521137617
W
L
W
W
W
5FC Porto crestFC Porto8521137617
W
D
W
W
D
More

Wetten im Fokus

Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

The 2025 Europa League final will take place at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday, March 21. The stadium, which opened in 2013 and replaced the old San Mames venue, is home to Athletic Club Bilbao and has a capacity in excess of 50,000. Last year it staged the UEFA Women's Champions League final, with Barcelona beating Lyon 2-0.

The 2025 Europa League winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.