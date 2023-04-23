'I felt like I couldn’t win' - Southampton scorer Theo Walcott reveals mixed feelings over draw with Arsenal that gifted Man City the edge in Premier League title race

Theo Walcott revealed that he had mixed after scoring against Arsenal which handed Manchester City a huge advantage in the title race.

WHAT HAPPENED? Walcott was on target against his former club as Southampton held Arsenal to a draw in a six-goal thriller on Friday. The result came as a huge setback for the Gunners who now have a five-point lead over Manchester City but have played two matches more than their title rivals.

The former English international did not enjoy spoiling his former club's party as he did not celebrate the goal as a mark of respect.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Walcott said, "My son’s going to be really disappointed that I didn’t celebrate, but I just couldn’t. It’s an indifferent day for me today. I felt like I couldn’t win, regardless of the situation. It is what it is. Hopefully, Arsenal can now go on and win the league.

"It deflated everyone. That’s the sense I got from fans and both teams. We were in a great position. We sort of threw it away. We would have taken a point from the top team before the game, but when you’re five minutes away [from winning], you’ve got to be hanging on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal twice squandered a two-goal lead to drop points against Liverpool and West Ham, while against Southampton, they came from a two-goal deficit to manage a draw.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will now aim to beat Manchester City when they next take on the Sky Blues next on April 26.