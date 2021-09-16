Solskjaer offers likely Cavani return date as he outlines Man Utd role after Ronaldo signing

The Red Devils boss is looking forward to welcoming an experienced striker back into his plans, while contract talks continue with Jesse Lingard

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Edinson Cavani to make a return to full training at Manchester United next week, with the Uruguayan striker in line for a recall when the Red Devils face West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

United will face the same opponents on Sunday, meanwhile, with a trip to the London Stadium up next ater the Red Devils' 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League.

Cavani, who has been nursing a "slight strain" suffered in a behind-closed-doors friendly outing against Stoke, will not make the first meeting with the Hammers, but he could be back in contention for the second instalment of back-to-back meetings with David Moyes' men.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on Cavani's fitness and how he fits into the bigger picture at Old Trafford now that Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the line, Solskjaer told reporters: "Edinson will hopefully start training with us after the weekend, maybe Monday, so maybe [he'll be] involved on Wednesday.

"He had a fantastic season last season, the impact he made when he got his fitness... he struggled with niggly injuries early on.

"We feel that to get the best out of him this season we need to get him 100 per cent fit and not rush him.

"We’ve got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and not risk any further injuries.

"I see Edinson having a massive impact, he’s that type of personality and player. He can’t wait to play and he’s working really hard to get back on the pitch."

What's the latest on Lingard?

United tied Cavani to a new 12-month contract after seeing him hit 17 goals in 39 appearances last season.

Jesse Lingard is another of those working on a deal through to the summer of 2022, with the England international playmaker absorbed back into the Red Devils fold on the back of a productive loan spell at West Ham.

Questions have continued to be asked of how long the 28-year-old will be sticking around, amid fierce competition for places, but Solskjaer says contract extension talks are ongoing with a home-grown star.

He said when asked about Lingard, who made a costly mistake in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys: "He’s got one year left on his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad.

"We see him as a Man United player in the future.

"Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham where he showed his qualities and got back into the England squad, scoring goals.

"We really want to see the best of him this season we support him and we hope to keep him here with us. He’s a red through and through."

