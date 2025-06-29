Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney need billionaires ‘Jess Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg’ to help finance Wrexham - with Cristiano Ronaldo contract taking football ‘off the scale’

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told that they may need a billionaire such as Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg to help finance Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Two A-list stars in North Wales have helped to fund a remarkable project that has delivered three successive promotions and a place in the Championship. The Red Dragons are now just one step away from reaching the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney have already sold a stake in Wrexham to the wealthy Allyn family, but are leaving the door open for more investment. They are said to have super-rich business partners in the pipeline.

DID YOU KNOW?

Those with the deepest of pockets will be required in order to take Wrexham into the top-flight and potentially towards Europe, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking contract extension at Al-Nassr further highlighting the direction in which football is heading.

WHAT JANSEN SAID

Former Wrexham striker Matt Jansen admits as much, telling Genting Casino: “You probably need a Jeff Bezos or a Mark Zuckerberg to help with the finances because the finances of football have gone out of control. When you look at Cristiano Ronaldo's wages now, it's just off the scale.

“The money to compete at the top level or for Wrexham to push into that next level would require stupid amounts of money. So they might need a type of character like that. They're not short of a bob or two, but they might need to lean on somebody like that.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham have started their recruitment business in the summer of 2025, while allowing Paul Mullin to join Wigan on loan, and more movement is expected in the latest transfer window before Phil Parkinson’s kick-off their 2025-26 campaign away at Southampton on August 9.