Poor Spurs! Chelsea could hijack Julian Nagelsmann pursuit if Tottenham don't act fast to secure Antonio Conte replacement

Chelsea reportedly have ex-Bayern Munich manager and Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann on their shortlist of managers if they fire Graham Potter.

Spurs sack Antonio Conte

Bayern sack Nagelsmann

Now Tottenham and Chelsea could fight for German

WHAT HAPPENED? After Bayern Munich's surprise dismissal of Nagelsmann and Tottenham's less-surprising sacking of Conte, the carousel could turn further if Chelsea fire Potter. Spurs are rumoured to want Nagelsmann to be their next coach, but if they don't act soon, the Blues could be the ones to land the German manager, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Nagelsmann is said to want a break before his next job, meaning it might be difficult for Tottenham to bring him in anytime soon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are still willing to show patience to Potter, and their timeline could thus align with Nagelsmann's wait to take a new position.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter is safe for now - in part thanks to his attitude behind the scenes - but he'll need a strong finish to the season to maintain full trust of owner Todd Boehly. Best case scenario, that'll mean the Blues winning "the f*cking Champions League".