No more Mr. Nice Guy! Chelsea boss Graham Potter seen making 'win the f*cking Champions League' remark to spark laughter

- Fiery Potter shows personality at event
- Stakes claim for Champions League
- Chelsea fans enjoy statement
WHAT HAPPENED? On what should've been a quiet midweek night for Chelsea with the Blues not in action, but instead preparing to face Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, head coach Potter managed to steal the show online for his confident showing at a club event hosted on Thursday evening.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on stage in front of a live audience at the event, the defiant manager delivered a rather hilarious response to a question about his objectives: "We will try and beat Everton, take the [Champions League] draw and then we will try and win the f*cking Champions League!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a slow start to life and a particularly bleak 2023 that saw Potter on the brink of being sacked by Chelsea, the 47-year-old has finally managed to turn a corner and get an incredibly expensive - and bloated - Chelsea squad firing.
Fans have been crying out for the manager to show some steel and personality, which has seemingly come across in the last few weeks following a run of three straight wins that seems to have saved his job.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT? In Potter's words, Chelsea host Everton on Saturday and will feel confident about securing a fourth win on the bounce.