Graham Potter impressed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly with 'heart-to-heart talks' with his job on the line

Graham Potter reportedly kept his Chelsea job before Tuesday's win over Borussia Dortmund after he held personal talks with key figures at the club.

Potter under extreme pressure

But avoided confrontational approach

Impressed ownership with personal talks

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter set up "heart-to-heart" conversations with players, staff and owner Todd Boehly after the recent loss to Tottenham, according to The Telegraph, and his positivity and open-mindedness apparently kept him from being sacked. In the talks, Potter welcomed feedback from people at all levels of the organisation. His attitude is said to have calmed doubt that had set in among players following the demoralising Spurs result.

Additionally, Potter has reportedly been praised at Stamford Bridge for dropping Mykhailo Mudryk in an effort to reduce pressure on the January signing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter has overseen back-to-back wins since holding the conversations, defeating Leeds United in the Premier League before engineering a comeback Champions League last-16 win over Borussia Dortmund. Those results have further convinced Boehly to be patient with him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues remain in a precarious position despite a feel-good week. They're 10th in the Premier League - 11 points behind fourth-place Tottenham - and likely need to win the Champions League to qualify for next year's edition of the competition. Missing out on the Champions League for 2023-24 could be catastrophic.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will visit Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.