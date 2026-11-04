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Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

Panathinaikos and CSKA Sofia kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Panathinaikos and CSKA Sofia?

Five wins from their last five competitive matches give Panathinaikos a perfect record heading into this game. Most recently, the Greek club beat AEK Athens 2-0 in the Super League. Before that came a 5-1 win over Asteras Tripolis. In the Conference League, Panathinaikos beat Qairat Almaty 5-1. Across those five matches, they scored 11 goals and conceded only 3.

By contrast, CSKA Sofia have been far less consistent, with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw against PFK Slavia Sofia. In the Conference League, CSKA Sofia drew 2-2 with FC Nordsjälland, having previously lost 1-2 to AS Monaco.

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Line-ups

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Form

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Head-to-head record

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: The tables