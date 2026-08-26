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LaLiga
team-logoOsasuna
Estadio El Sadar
team-logoEspanyol
Book Osasuna vs Espanyol Tickets
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How to get Osasuna vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Osasuna take on Espanyol in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Osasuna take on Espanyol on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting at the same venue in May 2026, Espanyol secured a 2–1 away victory over Osasuna. Historically, meetings between these two sides at El Sadar have been tightly contested battles with low-margin results.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Osasuna vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Osasuna vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

Osasuna vs Espanyol takes place at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Estadio El Sadar

How to buy Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?

To purchase Levante vs. Barcelona LaLiga tickets without using external web links, you can get them through the following official and authorized channels:

Official Direct Platforms

  • Levante UD Official Ticketing Portal: When Levante hosts the fixture at the Estadio Ciutat de València, purchase directly from Levante UD's official website ticketing section. Season ticket holders typically receive priority access and discounts.
  • FC Barcelona Official Ticketing Portal: When Barcelona hosts the match at Camp Nou or their designated stadium, buy tickets directly via the official FC Barcelona website or mobile app.
  • Official Box Offices: Tickets can be bought in person on matchday (or in the days leading up to the game) at the host stadium's ticket windows, provided the event is not sold out.

Secondary Ticketing Platforms: Ticket resellers or secondary marketplaces such as StubHub.

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How much do Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Levante vs. Barcelona in LaLiga vary depending on seat category and purchasing channel:

Standard Direct Box Office & Official Prices

  • Face Value / Standard Seats: Official direct ticket prices typically range from €90 to €230 for standard seating areas like the Gol Corner, Lateral, or Central Tribuna sections.
  • VIP & Premium Seats: High-tier seating or hospital packages generally start at €300+.

Secondary Ticket Resale Marketplaces

  • Entry-Level / Lowest Available: On secondary ticket marketplaces (such as StubHub), starting prices generally begin around $130–$170.
  • High-Demand / Central Seating: Premium midfield seats or late resale listings can command upwards of €200 to €400+, depending on availability and market demand.
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Osasuna vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Osasuna vs Espanyol Form

Osasuna's last five matches were all pre-season friendlies, producing three wins and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to Al-Ain, and they also lost 2-1 to SSC Napoli in their final warm-up before that. On the positive side, wins over Norwich City, Ipswich Town, and Racing Santander showed they can find results in friendlies, though the quality of opposition varied considerably across the five games.

Espaynol's last five matches span both competitive and friendly football, yielding one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid, though prior to that they beat Levante 3-0 on the opening day of the season. In pre-season, they drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough and 2-2 with Burnley, and lost 3-1 to Coventry City. Across the five matches, Espanyol scored ten goals and conceded eight.

OSA

OSA - Form

IPS
W1-2
NOR
W1-2
NAP
L2-1
ALA
L0-2
LEV
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ESP

ESP - Form

BUR
D2-2
MID
D3-3
COV
L3-1
LEV
W3-0
RMA
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Osasuna vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in LaLiga on May 17, 2026, with Espanyol winning 2-1 away at Estadio El Sadar. Before that, Espanyol won 1-0 when hosting Osasuna on August 31, 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Espanyol hold a slight edge with two wins to Osasuna's one, with two draws completing the record — including a 0-0 at Espanyol's ground in December 2024 and a 1-1 draw in February 2023.

Head to Head

OsasunaDrawEspanyol
1
2
2
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
2
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
FT
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
2
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
0
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
0
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Osasuna vs Espanyol Standings

In the early LaLiga table, Espanyol sit fifth while Osasuna are placed 16th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
6
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
7
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100101-10
L
20
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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