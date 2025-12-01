How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Dallas Mavericks to begin the high-voltage NBA game on December 1, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Mavericks score 110.2 points per game, while the Nuggets score 124.8. Additionally, Denver has more rebounds per game than Dallas (45.7 versus 44.8) and more assists (29.5 versus 24) than the Mavericks.

Dallas, on the other hand, boasts 8.5 steals per game, more than Denver's 7, and 6 blocks per game, compared to Denver's 3.9.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an electrifying NBA game on December 1, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date December 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Denver Nuggets team news

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and averaging 11.9 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray shoots an effective 48.6 percent while averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Cameron Johnson is shooting 47.3 percent from the field while contributing 11.2 points, 2.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Christian Braun Ankle injury Out PF, Aaron Gordon Hamstring injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

D'Angelo Russell averages 21.4 minutes a game, averaging 4.8 assists and 2.4 turnovers.

Klay Thompson is shooting 36.8 percent from the field and averaging 10.9 points, 1.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Cooper Flagg has a 46.2 percent shooting rate and averages 16.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Anthony Davis Calf injury Day-to-Day C, Daniel Gafford Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

Based on the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks' last five head-to-head encounters, this forthcoming game has the potential to be another intense contest, with both teams demonstrating their ability to prevail in close games.

Denver has demonstrated their ability to control the game on both ends by winning three of the last five games, including decisive back-to-back victories in January 2025 by scores of 118-99 and 112-101. However, Dallas has also proven resilient, winning close games with scores of 123-120 on November 23, 2024, and 107-105 on March 18, 2024.

These teams may be evenly matched under duress, as evidenced by Denver's 122-120 victory on November 11, 2024, which came down to the last few possessions. This game may once again come down to execution late in the fourth quarter, setting the atmosphere for a contested and exciting conclusion, as some games have been decided by a few points.

Date Results Jan 15, 2025 Nuggets 118-99 Mavericks Jan 13, 2025 Nuggets 112-101 Mavericks Nov 23, 2024 Mavericks 123-120 Nuggets Nov 11, 2024 Nuggets 122-120 Mavericks Mar 18, 2024 Mavericks 107-105 Nuggets

