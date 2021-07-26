Neymar & Barcelona end legal dispute in 'amicable fashion' after four years

The Liga giants will no longer be battling with a Brazilian forward through the courts, with any issues brought to a close

Barcelona and Neymar have ended their long-running legal dispute in "amicable fashion", the Spanish outfit have revealed, with four years of battling in court brought to a close.

A Brazil international forward first butted heads with La Liga heavyweights on the back of his record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

Neymar argued that he was owed an unpaid signing bonus despite leaving Camp Nou, with those claims countering those of Barcelona over an alleged breach of contract.

What has been said?

The Blaugrana have now stated on the club's official website: "FC Barcelona announce that it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labour and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior.

"As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties: three claims related to labour and a civil case.

"Neymar was a Barca player between the seasons 2013-14 until 2016-17. Subsequently, he signed for Paris Saint-Germain, the club where he currently plays."

Neymar vs Barcelona: What happened?

The company that manages Neymar's career claimed in the wake of a switch to France in 2017 that the South American was owed a loyalty bonus relating to a contract extension that was signed in 2016.

It was suggested by the Brazil international that he and his father were entitled to €43.6m (£39m/$51m) as part of that agreement.

Barca were already suing Neymar for breach of contract as things threatened to get ugly.

A Catalan court ruled in Barcelona's favour back in June 2020, with Neymar ordered to pay his former club €6.7m (£6m/$8m) after losing his case.

All cases are now closed, with club and player able to divert their full attention to matters on the field ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

