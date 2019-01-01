Neymar's father confirms Barcelona talks to settle lawsuit

The 27-year-old and his former side filed lawsuits against one another following his €222 million to PSG in 2017

Neymar's father has confirmed his son's advisors are in talks with over the settlement of a lawsuit against the club stemming from his 2017 departure to .

Shortly after the Brazilian completed a world-record €222 million move from Barca to PSG, the business that looks after Neymar's affairs took action against Barcelona over alleged unpaid bonuses.

That suit countered Barcelona's lawsuit against Neymar for an alleged breach of contract.

With that court battle still ongoing, El Mundo reported on Thursday that Neymar's legal team took a new action demanding €3.5 million in unpaid wages from Barcelona.

In an interview with Cadena Ser, however, Neymar Santos Sr, who serves as an advisor to his son, said that the action was part of the original suit and expressed optimism that everything would be settled amicably.

"It's a demand about his termination when he left the club," Neymar's father said. "Neither Barcelona nor us are worried. We will solve this situation."

Neymar's lawsuit against Barcelona has been taking place in the background of a transfer saga that nearly saw the star return to his former club this summer.

The 27-year-old made it clear that he was looking to leave PSG and his former side were heavily linked with a move.

Ultimately, Neymar ended up staying in Paris and he has faced a difficult reintegration at Parc des Princes as he attempts to convince an angry fan base that he is still committed to the cause.

When quizzed about a move back to the Camp Nou on Thursday, however, Neymar's father was tight-lipped, simply saying, "He has a contract with PSG."

Article continues below

Though Neymar has helped PSG win back-to-back titles during his time with the club, the team's ultimate goal – a title – has thus far proven elusive.

The Brazilian has suffered serious foot injuries in the second half of both of his campaigns with PSG thus far, with the Ligue 1 side crashing out in the Champions League last 16 both seasons.

This season PSG have finished atop Group A in the Champions League, topping , and will be a seeded team for the last-16 draw on Monday.