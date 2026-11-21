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Mykhailo Mudryk has sensationally accused Andriy Shevchenko of lying as the bitter dispute over the winger's doping ban escalates. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee claims he has firm evidence proving the Ukrainian Association of Football deliberately misled the investigation into his positive test.

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Mudryk brands Shevchenko a liar

The bitter fallout surrounding Mudryk's lengthy suspension for a doping violation has taken an explosive turn. The Tottenham winger has publicly accused Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) president Shevchenko of lying. Mudryk, who is currently on a one-season loan from Chelsea, has been handed a suspension that runs from November 2024 to July 2026.

The suspension was issued after he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. The forward firmly blames the UAF for his failed test and subsequent exile. He believes the prohibited substance entered his system while he was away on international duty with Ukraine.

Shevchenko alleges false blame plot

The war of words escalated dramatically following recent comments from Shevchenko. The former Chelsea and AC Milan striker alleged that Mudryk's representatives repeatedly asked a UAF employee to falsely take the blame for the positive test.

Shevchenko branded the winger's complaints as a "baseless slander against our people" and demanded a retraction. However, Mudryk fiercely hit back in a statement released on Friday to deny the claims.

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"Neither I nor my representatives made any such request," Mudryk declared, as quoted by BBC, categorically rejecting the accusation.

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Winger claims proof of cover-up

Mudryk insists that the UAF actively attempted to mislead the investigation to distance the governing body from the scandal. He also accused the federation of being repeatedly slow to respond and deliberately withholding crucial documents from his lawyers.

"My team and I repeatedly asked the UAF to help establish how I might have been exposed to meldonium and who, if anyone, might have been responsible," Mudryk explained. "In several letters to the UAF at the time, my lawyers made clear that we were seeking truthful information that could be independently verified. One of those letters was leaked to the media by the UAF earlier today and clearly shows that my lawyers wanted 'true, verifiable and reliable information.

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"Further, the UAF were repeatedly unhelpful and even attempted to mislead my team in order to distance themselves from the case. For example, UAF staff testified at my hearing that I was not using the UAF's supplements and Mr Shevchenko has repeated that assertion in his statement - but I have WhatsApp messages that prove that I was using their products during their training camps. That is, I have evidence to prove that their repeated assertions are wrong."

Dispute threatens to drag on

This public clash highlights a complete breakdown in the relationship between Ukraine's most high-profile active player and the national federation. Mudryk's international future now looks incredibly bleak while Shevchenko remains at the helm.