Liverpool team news: Firmino available for Arsenal clash

The Brazilian returned to training earlier in the week and has been passed fit to face the Gunners in Saturday's Premier League clash

Roberto Firmino is available to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

There were question marks over the Brazil forward's availability having only returned to training this week following a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

He is, however, fit enough to be part of the squad for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, with Klopp also confirming there were no set-backs for the players returning from international duty.

Firmino back after three-game absence

Klopp will be able to call upon Firmino once again after he confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the Brazil international is available to face Arsenal.

The 29-year-old had missed the Reds' last three matches due to a knee injury and had only returned to training on Monday.

However, he is fit enough to be part of the squad for clash with the Gunners, although it remains to be seen if he'll be selected from the start or will have to settle for a place on the bench.

One goal in 16 matches

Firmino's form during the 2020-21 campaign has been someway short of his best, with the former Hoffenheim striker having only scored one goal in his last 16 matches in all competitions.

That came in a 3-1 win over Tottenham, with Firmino's struggles in front of goal having coincided with what has been a disappointing season for the Premier League title holders, who find themselves in seventh place in the table.

Klopp's side have been linked with Erling Haaland, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero in recent times, with it being possible that the Reds will look to freshen up their forward line in the summer.

Article continues below

How close is Jordan Henderson to a return?

Klopp was unable to give a return date for Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, who remains sidelined due to a groin injury suffered in the 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat to Everton.

Asked for a timescale, the German told reporters: "No, not really [I can't give you one]. He is not here at the moment but he will train in the next days and weeks for sure. Nothing to say from me. I'm not a doctor or a surgeon. It's just about time."

Further reading