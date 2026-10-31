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How to watch Getafe vs Sevilla with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Coliseum

Getafe host Sevilla at the Coliseum in a LaLiga fixture that carries real significance for both clubs at this stage of the season. The home side sit deep in the relegation zone, while Sevilla arrive in sixth place looking to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Getafe have struggled for consistency this season and come into this match under pressure. Pepe Bordalas's side have taken just two wins from their opening nine league fixtures, and the mood around the club has been tense following a public dispute between the manager and club president Angel Torres.

Their recent run of results tells a difficult story. A 4-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in their last LaLiga outing was a heavy defeat, and a 2-5 reverse against Lugano in the Conference League compounded a difficult week. A Copa del Rey win over UB Lebrijana offered some relief, but league form remains the priority.

Sevilla head into this game in better shape, though they are not without their own problems. Luis Garcia's side beat Osasuna 2-0 in their most recent LaLiga match and followed that up with a Copa del Rey victory over Sporting Hortaleza, giving them back-to-back wins across competitions heading into the trip to Getafe.

The visitors did suffer a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid earlier in October, which exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Garcia will want to address. A 3-3 draw with Levante before that also showed that Sevilla can be caught out when they are not at their best.

For Getafe, three points here would be a significant boost in their bid to climb away from the bottom of the table. Sevilla will be equally motivated to extend their positive run and keep pace with the sides above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Getafe vs Sevilla, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream options.

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