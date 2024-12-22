How to watch today's Leicester City vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester City and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides battling for Premier League survival this season, Leicester City and Wolves go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy started his reign as the new Leicester manager with a 3-1 win over West Ham, but has since endured a 2-2 draw with Brighton before the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle last weekend.

On the other hand, Wolves' fourth straight defeat - a 1-2 loss against Ipswich - led to the sacking of Gary O'Neil. The club did not waste time to find a replacement as they roped in Vitor Pereira from Al-Shabab.

How to watch Leicester City vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Wolves will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Leicester City vs Wolves kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Wolves will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Team news & squads

Leicester City team news

Out-of-favour goalkeeper Danny Ward may need to step in place of Mads Hermansen as a result of the latter sustaining a knock last time out, while Boubakary Soumare is back from a ban.

Harry Winks marked his return from injury, but Wilfred Ndidi is yet to recover from his setback. At the same time, Odsonne Edouard remains a doubt, and Facundo Buonanotte could be passed fit for Wolves' visit.

Wolves team news

O'Neil and Pereira are both known to play with three at the back, so the shape may remain the same.

Rayan Ait-Nouri will be suspended after being sent off in the Ipswich loss, while Matheus Cunha is also set to remain on the sidelines as the FA investigates the Brazilian's involvement in an altercation with an Ipswich staff member in the fiasco.

Joao Gomes is back from his ban, while Boubacar Traore, Pablo Sarabia and Jose Sa are unlikely to be available for selection.

