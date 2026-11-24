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Jose Mourinho has fiercely backed Vinicius Junior to return to his full potential ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League meeting with PSV. The Los Blancos boss insists the Brazilian's recent dip in momentum was merely caused by a four-match suspension rather than a lack of motivation.

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Mourinho backs Vinicius Junior ahead of PSV

Mourinho has backed Vinicius to return to his peak level ahead of Madrid's Champions League clash with PSV. Speaking at his pre-match press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portuguese coach defended the Brazilian forward before Matchday 5 of the European campaign.

This season, Vinicius has recorded only one goal and three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions. Despite recent scrutiny surrounding the winger's form, Mourinho insists age and hunger are firmly on his player's side.

Youth and empathy key to Brazilian's revival

Mourinho believes observers often overlook just how young Vinicius remains because of his rapid rise to superstardom. Unlike veteran players who naturally battle physical decline, the Madrid boss stressed that the forward retains all the attributes required to thrive.

"He’ll return to his full potential," Mourinho said on the club's official website. "He’s young, and sometimes when players approach or pass the age of 30, they struggle to maintain their ideal physical condition and some lose a bit of their motivation. Vini Jr. is young, and people can forget that he arrived very young and reached an extremely high level far too soon.

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"He’s won everything, but when people were out to get him, he always said he’s a really good lad and very empathetic towards everyone. That’s a fundamental foundation."

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Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 PSV

Suspension disrupted forward's momentum and confidence

Mourinho explained that Vinicius' recent stop-start rhythm stemmed directly from a disciplinary setback rather than any deeper issue. According to the manager, a four-match ban halted his progress right after he had demonstrated his match-winning quality against Villarreal.

"He had a very positive impact the other day and I remember that against Villarreal he turned the game around, but he was out for four matches due to his sending-off and that disrupted his development and his confidence," the manager noted. "At the weekend he came on well and helped turn the match around."

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Madrid prepare for Champions League test

With his confidence boosted by an impactful weekend appearance and full backing from his manager, Vinicius will look to carry that momentum onto the European stage. Madrid welcome PSV to the Santiago Bernabeu knowing a strong display from their dynamic winger could prove decisive on Matchday 5.

Mourinho will hope the Brazilian translates his recent cameo into a commanding performance under the Champions League lights. For Vinicius Junior, the visit of PSV offers an immediate opportunity to validate his manager's faith and reignite his campaign.