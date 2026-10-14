On Wednesday evening, the Spanish federation announced a four-match ban for Vini Jr. following his red card against Villarreal. The Brazilian will not play in LaLiga again until after the international break in November, ruling him out of the Clasico against Barcelona on 25 October, among other matches.

Vinicius received two matches for pulling opponent Nathan Saliba's hair and another two for his aggressive behaviour towards referee Isidro Diaz de Mera. His outburst as he headed from the pitch area into the bowels of the Bernabeu may also have played a part, as a video circulating online showed. Endrick tried to calm him down after the sending-off, but Vinicius shoved a LaLiga employee aside behind the VAR monitor.

In the Champions League, Real can still call on Vinicius. The ban does not apply to the competition, in which they face AS Roma on Wednesday and RB Leipzig the following week.

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Vinicius had explicitly apologised to his team and Real fans for his misconduct, but could not avert the ban. His form on the pitch has dipped too. He has managed just one goal and three assists in nine matches this season, having recently extended his contract until 2032 on a reported salary of €25 million a year.

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Against Villarreal, coach Jose Mourinho had already responded to the 26-year-old's slump by picking new signing Yan Diomande on the left wing instead. The former Leipzig player then scored the winning goal. Vinicius returned to the starting line-up in Rome.