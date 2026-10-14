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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Tim Ursinus
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Huge shock for Real Madrid! Vinicius Junior handed a massive punishment – and will miss the Clasico against Barca

LaLiga
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior

Bitter confirmation for Vinicius Junior: the Real Madrid forward has been handed the expected harsh punishment for his latest transgression.

On Wednesday evening, the Spanish federation announced a four-match ban for Vini Jr. following his red card against Villarreal. The Brazilian will not play in LaLiga again until after the international break in November, ruling him out of the Clasico against Barcelona on 25 October, among other matches.

Vinicius received two matches for pulling opponent Nathan Saliba's hair and another two for his aggressive behaviour towards referee Isidro Diaz de Mera. His outburst as he headed from the pitch area into the bowels of the Bernabeu may also have played a part, as a video circulating online showed. Endrick tried to calm him down after the sending-off, but Vinicius shoved a LaLiga employee aside behind the VAR monitor.

In the Champions League, Real can still call on Vinicius. The ban does not apply to the competition, in which they face AS Roma on Wednesday and RB Leipzig the following week.

Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Vinicius Junior in a slump: What are his statistics?

Vinicius had explicitly apologised to his team and Real fans for his misconduct, but could not avert the ban. His form on the pitch has dipped too. He has managed just one goal and three assists in nine matches this season, having recently extended his contract until 2032 on a reported salary of €25 million a year.

Against Villarreal, coach Jose Mourinho had already responded to the 26-year-old's slump by picking new signing Yan Diomande on the left wing instead. The former Leipzig player then scored the winning goal. Vinicius returned to the starting line-up in Rome.

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