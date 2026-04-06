Janabri on the Real Madrid star: a great player

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has stated that his team’s upcoming clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League is currently the biggest event in world football, expressing his great enthusiasm for taking on this challenge.

Bayern Munich will visit Real Madrid at the Bernabéu Stadium tomorrow evening, Tuesday, for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

In comments to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, reported by the German newspaper ‘Sport Bild’, Gnabry said that Bayern’s matches against Real Madrid are “the number one talking point in the world of football”, adding that all his friends and family are constantly talking about the fixture, which only increases his excitement and anticipation ahead of the two matches.

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The German international explained that he is feeling very excited ahead of this clash, emphasising his eagerness to play the two matches against the Royal Team.

In his comments, Gnabry touched on the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu, and also revealed his opinion of Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, expressing his admiration for him and emphasising that he is a fantastic player whom he holds in high regard.

He said: “He’s a great player, and he might get criticised by some, but I’ve met him several times and he’s a very nice person,” emphasising that he has repeatedly proven his quality on the pitch.

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Gnabry also noted that his former teammate David Alaba made the right decision to move to Real Madrid, given the exceptional atmosphere offered by the Spanish club.