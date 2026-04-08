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أحمد صلاح الدين

Ahmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: precise statistics, complex tactics, and strategies that reveal the secrets of the battle within the green rectangle.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019. I always strive to blend journalistic accuracy

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

Social media accounts:

Articles by Ahmad Salah
  1. Al Wasl v Al-Hilal - AFC Champions League Elite West RegionGetty Images Sport
    Al Hilal vs Al KholoodAl Hilal

    Despite his recovery, Al-Hilal’s star player remains out of Simone Inzaghi’s plans for the club’s Asian campaign. The decision underlines the coach’s intention to rotate his squad

    The Blue Duo—so named for their electric style and the colour of their club shirts—are poised for sporting immortality. Having navigated a gruelling domestic schedule and a cutthroat continental campaign, the pair now stand on the threshold of eternity, eyes fixed on the trophy that will cement their legacy. Their journey has been characterised by razor-sharp passing, relentless pressing, and a resolve that refuses to bend, even when the stakes are highest. Supporters, who have witnessed every surge and swoop, sense that the moment of coronation is near; the players feel it too, exchanging glances that need no words. In the quiet before the storm, staff and fans alike know that only one final push remains—a mere 90 minutes—before the Blue Duo trade their mortal toil for the permanent glow of greatness.

  2. Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Barcelona star injured hours before the Atlético clash In a devastating blow to his club’s title hopes, a key Barcelona player has been ruled out of Sunday’s pivotal encounter with

    The player has missed the team bus, an absence that could disrupt the squad’s preparations for the upcoming match. In football, missing the team bus is more than a mere inconvenience; it symbolises a breakdown in discipline, logistics and personal responsibility. Coaches plan travel schedules meticulously, synchronising departure times with pre-match routines, so any disruption can ripple through the entire back-room staff. A single late arrival forces the driver to wait, delays the physios’ pre-game treatments and denies the squad its usual in-journey team-bonding session. For the player left behind, the incident is a public reminder that professionalism extends beyond talent. Supporters expect total commitment, and arriving late—whether through traffic, alarm failure or carelessness—erodes trust. The missed bus thus becomes a metaphor for missed opportunities, a lesson in accountability that every young athlete must learn. The club will almost certainly impose an internal fine or ext

  3. SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    T. MottaA. Conte

    In the immediate aftermath of the dramatic events that have rocked Italian football, sources close to Juventus have confirmed that the club’s former manager is now being considered

    Napoli is weighing up its options between three candidates. The Partenopei hierarchy is expected to make a decisive choice within the next 48 hours, with the shortlisted trio offering contrasting styles and experience levels. The club’s technical staff have completed detailed reports on each profile, focusing on tactical compatibility, leadership qualities and track record in high-pressure environments. Sources close to the club suggest that the final decision will prioritise long-term project fit over short-term results, a shift in philosophy that reflects Napoli’s ambition to challenge for silverware consistently rather than pursue one-off coups. The board is aware that fans and sponsors are watching closely, and it is determined to present a candidate who can unite the dressing room and inspire confidence across the city.

  5. FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSERAFP
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Diego Simeone remains undecided about two starting positions as he fine-tunes his lineup ahead of Saturday’s pivotal clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Argentine coach is kn

    The Rojiblancos star is not 100% fit, according to the club’s medical team. This means he has not yet regained full match sharpness, despite making progress in his recovery. The player’s absence will force the coaching staff to rethink their starting XI for Sunday’s crucial clash, and fans will be hoping the No. 10 returns to peak condition as soon as possible. In the meantime, the squad’s depth will be tested, with several young talents ready to step in and seize their opportunity.

  6. Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Barcelona and Atlético: a battle of the numbers… Who will come out on top in the Champions League? When two Spanish heavyweights lock horns in the knockouts, every statistic, trend

    In football, as in life, the numbers never lie—yet they rarely tell the full story. Stats can showcase a striker’s goals, a midfielder’s assists, or a defender’s tackles, but they cannot capture the intangibles that define the modern game: the subtle weight of leadership, the spark of creativity, the grit that keeps a player on his feet after a bruising challenge. Coaches poring over match reports know this instinctively; so do supporters who have watched a seemingly dominant side succumb to a more disciplined, organised unit. Take, for example, the oft-cited metric of possession. A team may control the ball for 70 percent of the match, but if that possession is sterile, confined to safe lateral passes, it means little. What matters is what happens in the final third—the areas where chances are created and goals are scored. Here, expected goals (xG) offers a clearer picture, assigning a probability to each attempt based on distance, angle, and shot type. Even so, xG struggles to accoun

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