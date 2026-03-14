An Elche side in freefall will be dreading a trip to Real Madrid after Los Blancos' dazzling 3-0 win over Man City in the Champions League.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Elche as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid vs Elche kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Elche will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Although Real Madrid is relatively decimated by injuries, they managed an inspired 3-0 win over Man City in the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Not only does that result provide massive confidence in Europe, but it will also instil some belief in the squad as they aim to track down Barcelona in LaLiga, who they trail by four points with 11 matches to play.

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Elche will arrive at the Bernabeu looking to snap a dismal ten-match winless run in LaLiga (D4, L6). Eder Sarabia’s men were beaten 2-1 by Villarreal last week and now sit just one point clear of the relegation zone.

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Key stats & injury news

Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham are nearing returns for Madrid but remain sidelined, along with Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos. Franco Mastantuono is suspended.

As for Elche, on-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort is still on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, while Pedro Bigas and John Donald are both doubts.

Real Madrid have gone on to win the title in each of the last three seasons when they’ve had 63+ points at this stage.

Elche is one of three sides across Europe’s top-five leagues yet to win an away game this term.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: