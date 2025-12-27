This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoManchester City
Pranav Venkatesh

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be eyeing a sixth consecutive Premier League victory when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.    

Nottingham Forest slumped to a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham on Monday night. They were unable to build on a terrific 3-0 victory against  Tottenham Hotspur. They sit five points above West Ham in 17th place. Although their home record isn't as strong as in previous seasons, the Tricky Trees will be confident of putting up a better fight. Sean Dyche will also be eager to erase his winless record against Pep Guardiola and take a huge leap towards Premier League safety.   

Manchester City briefly headed to the top of the Premier League for the first time since October 2024. The Cityzens then gave up their top spot to Arsenal, but will be confident of reclaiming it soon. Guardiola's side barely got out of second gear as they thrashed West Ham 3-0. Erling Haaland scored twice and set up another goal as they started flexing their muscle of late. City had mixed experience at the City Ground last season as they won there in the FA Cup and lost the league encounter. A victory on Saturday will give them the top spot again until Arsenal plays later in the day.

Here is where to find Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

🇺🇸 USA DirecTV Stream
🇬🇧 UKDiscovery+
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

Kickoff on Saturday, 27 December, is at 07:30 ET, 12:30 GMT.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City kick-off time

City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Probable lineups

Nottingham ForestHome team crest

4-2-3-1

4-3-3

Home team crestMCI
26
M. Sels
5
Murillo
3
N. Williams
37
N. Savona
31
N. Milenkovic
7
C. Hudson-Odoi
21
O. Hutchinson
8
E. Anderson
10
M. Gibbs-White
12
D. Luiz
19
I. Jesus
25
G. Donnarumma
27
M. Nunes
33
N. O'Reilly
24
J. Gvardiol
3
R. Dias
20
B. Silva
14
N. Gonzalez
4
T. Reijnders
9
Erling Haaland
10
R. Cherki
47
P. Foden

4-3-3

MCIAway team crest

Nottingham Forest team news

Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Dyche is dealing with injuries to key players like Ola Aina and Chris Wood. With Ibrahim Sagare out on international duty, he has very few options in the middle of the park. However, his key decision will be picking between John Victor and de facto number 1 Matz Sels. With Sels in full training, the manager needs to choose carefully. The midfield and attack will pretty much remain the same.

Predicted Lineup: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Manchester City team news

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Well, it seems for the first time in an eternity, Guardiola has beaten the roulette allegations. The manager is picking pretty much the same lineups week in and week out and only changing his formations. No more surprise benching in the attack, no more using players out of positions; he is bound by his limits and is embracing them. The injuries to Jeremy Doku, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones, combined with the international duty, will make us see another exact same lineup from the Spaniard.

Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Cherki, Haaland, Foden

NFO
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MCI
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NFO

MCI

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

1

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

0