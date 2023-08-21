History-maker?! Dutch men's team to consider appointing Sarina Wiegman after Lionesses success

The Dutch men's team will consider appointing Sarina Wiegman as their new manager when they begin their search.

Wiegman led England to World Cup final

Also won European Championships

Dutch men's team interested in her services

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Telegraph has reported that Wiegman is in the frame to become the next Netherlands manager, as she would almost certainly be included on a shortlist of potential new appointments. No men's international team has ever offered a job to a female coach, meaning Wiegman would make history were she to be approached. For now, though, the Dutch team is being led by Ronald Koeman, who was appointed in January 2023 on a deal through 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lionesses coach has made it clear previously that she does not have any plans to leave her role, and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has suggested she would also be considered to replace Gareth Southgate, if and when he departs his role as the men's manager.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Netherlands job may become available in shorter order, however, as Ronald Koeman is under increasing pressure after suffering three defeats in four games. Wiegman won the European Championships with England and guided them to the World Cup final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Spain at the weekend.

WHAT NEXT? Wiegman is set to guide England into their Nations League campaign; they play Scotland on September 22.