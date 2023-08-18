Next England men's manager? Sarina Wiegman responds to rumours of succeeding Gareth Southgate - or possibly taking USWNT job - after Women’s World Cup final

Sarina Wiegman has responded to rumours that she could be lined up to swap the England women’s team for the male equivalent, as well as the USWNT.

Dutch coach catching the eye

Ready for a shot at global glory

Swap Lionesses for Three Lions or USWNT?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach has enjoyed a memorable reign while working with the Lionesses – guiding them to European Championship glory in 2022 and to the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She enjoyed similar success during a previous role with her native Netherlands, leading to speculation that the Football Association is considering offering her a role with the England men’s team once Gareth Southgate vacates that post.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on that subject by talkSPORT, with there also reports of interest from the USWNT following their forgettable showing in defence of a global crown in Australia and New Zealand, Wiegman said: “I am very happy in the situation I’m in right now. I’m really, really enjoying working with this team, working with the staff and for the FA. My contract is until 2025 and I have no plans to go anywhere else.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has said that any approaches for Wiegman from outside of the England camp will be “100 per cent” knocked back, with the Lionesses readying themselves for a shot at a historic World Cup crown. Wiegman said of facing Spain in Sydney on Sunday: “It’s sunk in and now we’re really into [preparing for] Spain, getting ready for it. We know the support we get from England, it’s huge! I’m trying to stay out of it a little bit because it gets too exciting. What I do is focus on the game. Then after we’ll all see what’s happening on the other side of the world.”

WHAT NEXT? Southgate – who has led England’s men team to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020 – is under contract until December 2024, by which point he will hope to have overseen a positive performance at that summer’s European Championship in Germany.