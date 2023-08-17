Sarina Wiegman to replace Gareth Southgate? FA confirm England women's coach could take over men's team after World Cup heroics

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman would be considered by the Football Association (FA) as a possible successor to England men's manager Gareth Southgate.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wiegman was appointed to the role in 2021 and has led England to the Women's World Cup final a year after they won Euro 2022. With Southgate's contract expiring in 2024, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has suggested the Dutch coach will be in the frame when they consider options to take over as Three Lions boss.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bullingham said on Thursday: "People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman. Why does it have to be a man? I think our answer is always: 'It's the best person for the job.' We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football.

"If at some point in the future she decides she wants to move into the men's game, that would be a really interesting discussion, but that's for her, right? I don't think we should view it as a step up. If she decides at some point in the future to go in a different direction, I think she's perfectly capable of that. It's the best person for the job, if that best person is a woman, then why not?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wiegman, who is the first coach to take two countries to a World Cup final after leading Netherlands there in 2019, has only lost once in 38 matches as England coach.

WHAT NEXT? England take on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday. The Lionesses beat the Spaniards on their way to Euro glory last year.